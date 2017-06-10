Metro-East News

June 10, 2017 1:20 PM

Police investigating report of home invasion in Belleville

By Beth Hundsdorfer

bhundsdorfer@bnd.com

Belleville Police on Saturday were continuing an investigation of a report of a home invasion with shots fired in the 3600 block of West A Street.

Police received a call for help at 11:24 p.m. on Thursday, said Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach.

Two victims talked to investigators but gave conflicting accounts of the home invasion.

One of the victims told detectives there were two assailants and one of them might have been a black male, Keilbach said.

A firearm was recovered from inside the residence.

Anyone with information can call Belleville Police at (618) 234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 1(866)371-8477.

