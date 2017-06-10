Brush fire spreads to storage building in Millstadt

A building caught fire Saturday when flames spread from a pile of brush a man was burning, the Millstadt Fire Department reported.
The fire spread from the pile of brush to the grass and then to the back of a storage building at 500 S. Jefferson St., said Assistant Fire Chief Dale Stallmann.
“It’s dry out, we haven’t had rain,” Stallmann said. “Just be cautious when you’re burning.”
Damage from the fire, which was deemed accidental, was limited to the outside of the building, including the siding, Stallmann said.
Millstadt firefighters were called about 11:30 a.m., and were able to knock out the fire quickly, Stallmann said. No one was hurt.
Millstadt received automatic mutual aid from Smithton and Columbia during the call.
“With the weather as hot as it is and it’s a structure fire, we don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” Stallmann said.
