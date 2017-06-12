Double shooting victims in critical, but stable condition

Two people were transported to a local hospital after they were shot Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Glenview Drive, according to police.
A 57-year-old woman was shot twice and a 27-year-old man was shot once at around 1 p.m., Belleville Police Chief Bill Clay said. Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach said police responded to the home to a report of a home invasion and shots fired.
The victims, who are related, were transported to a local hospital with injuries, though both were conscious and breathing, Keilbach said. The victims’ names had not been released as of 5:45 p.m. Monday. Both victims, however, are in critical but stable condition.
“This is the kind of call you don’t want to have,” Clay said about the double shooting.
Police are searching for a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build and a short style haircut, wearing a blue shirt and pants. He had a silver handgun. The suspect was last seen driving away east on Main Street in an older model white Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The chief said police had not found a connection between the victims and the suspect as of Monday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Clay said police had no further information to release and the investigation continues.
Police set up crime scene tape around the home on Glenview Drive. Nearly 10 police cars surrounded the home as police canvassed the surrounding area, searching for evidence, seeking surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.
The suspect confronted the woman on the driveway and followed her into the residence, Keilbach said. The man fought with the suspect, and several shots were fired. The suspect possibly has head injuries, due to the altercation with one of the victims.
Clay said police had already found evidence, and said he felt “very good” about solving the case.
Jessica McNamee, a friend of the man who was shot, says she has known him for about four years.
“He’s a really sweet guy, funny, smart,” McNamee said.
Another friend, Stephanie Davis, said she was driving down Main Street with her husband when she noticed the police presence on Glenview Drive.
“I know our friend lives on that street,” Davis said.
When they pulled onto the street, she said she realized the police were at her friend’s house. Davis said the man who was shot lives there with his mom and dad.
The home belongs to Marva and Tedd Petrus, according to St. Clair County Property records.
A neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he heard someone yelling, “Call the police” repeatedly from the home.
Dana Rieck
Kara Berg
