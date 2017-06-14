Belleville suspect in congressional shooting belongs to anti-GOP groups

The shooter who fired at congressmen and aides during practice for a baseball game Wednesday morning is from Belleville.
The shooter is James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belongs to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”
Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home-inspection business. Hodgkinson was a licensed home inspector from 1994 to 1997, when his license expired, according records from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. He also held a license from 2003 to 2016, but it was not renewed.
Two days ago, Hodgkinson posted an angry tweet about President Donald Trump on Facebook.
“I Want to Say Mr. President, for being an ass hole you are Truly the Biggest Ass Hole We Have Ever Had in the Oval Office,” he wrote on Facebook.
Hodgkinson is a member of a number of anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”
▪ “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans”
▪ “Donald Trump is not my President”
▪ “President Bernie Sanders”
▪ “Illinois Berners United to Resist Trump”
▪ “Boycott the Republican Party”
▪ “Expose Republican Fraud”
▪ “Terminate the Republican Party”
Hodgkinson took a Democratic ballot in the primary election in 2016.
In 2012, Hodgkinson took part in a protest outside the downtown Belleville post office. He said he was part of a “99%” team drawing attention to the amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans acquired.
Hodgkinson has a varied arrest record in St. Clair County, for offenses such as failing to obtain electrical permits, damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and assorted traffic offenses.
Realtor Charlene Brennan with Strano & Associates in Belleville, Ill, used Hodgkinson from time to time for home inspections.
“He used to be in construction or the building trades, and then he went into home inspections. He had been doing home inspections for several years,” she said.
There was nothing about Hodgkinson that would have pointed to Wednesday’s events.
“From a business standpoint, he did not seem like he is a radical — opinionated but not a radical,” Brennan said. “He wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t problematic. When he did home inspections for me he didn’t rile up the buyers or make ridiculous statements.”
Three metro-east congressmen asked for prayers on Wednesday morning after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisana, was shot in the hip by a rifle-wielding man at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, has been Scalise’s Washington, D.C. roommate for about eight years.
Shimkus is listed on the 2017 Republican team roster for the game. The congressman said he was not at the practice Wednesday morning.
“We are pretty close,” Shimkus said. “I blew (practice) off today because my body is old — and I had a speech.”
Shimkus said the game, scheduled for Thursday, is a great bipartisan event with a lot of “trash talk” that unites Congress rather than divides it.
“(Scalise) is a very good friend and it’s a shame that this happened,” Shimkus said. “The world doesn’t stop and he wouldn’t want us to stop.”
The representative said practice usually begins about six weeks before the game.
“And to have this assault occur — whether it was random or targeting, we will let law enforcement do their due diligence — it just puts a damper on something that is good,” Shimkus said.
“My guess is that we will still suit up and still play. It’s one of those moments where you don’t want to let fear and evil stop good things. So I think the game will go on, but I don’t know for sure.”
Shimkus took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, asking for prayers for the people involved.
Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY— John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) June 14, 2017
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who is not on the 2017 roster, said Scalise puts a meal together every week in his office for anyone who wants to come by.
“There is a reason he is a whip ... he is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” Bost said. “He is just a member of congress that is just as friendly, you know, we get along here — we may have our differences. Steve is one that both democrats and republicans think all the world of.”
Bost said that Scalise was shot in the hip area, a staffer was severely wounded by a bullet, a female officer was shot in the foot and a male officer was shot before shooting the gunman.
Bost also took to Twitter to offer his sympathies.
“Horrible news this morning,” Bost tweeted. “Please keep @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP (United States Capitol Police) in your prayers.”
In 2016, Bost posted a selfie on Facebook with his staff at the June 23 game.
Horrible news this morning. Please keep @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP in your prayers. https://t.co/qSpf0BfY3E— Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) June 14, 2017
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is on the 2017 Republican team roster and was at the practice Wednesday morning, his spokeswoman confirmed.
He was not injured.
.@RodneyDavis spokeswoman confirms Davis was at practice but is OK— Newsradio WTAX (@WTAX) June 14, 2017
Bost also took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to ask for prayers.
“Please pray for Steve and all those injured,” he wrote in the tweet.
Please pray for Steve and all those injured. https://t.co/HsRN1Zm9kn— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 14, 2017
Two officers were shot during the attack. Reports later confirmed them to be part of Scalise’s United States Capitol Police security detail. They were shot during a gunfight with the shooter, who was also wounded.
A total of five people were shot before the gunman was stopped. NBC4 in Washington reported the shooter was in custody.
According to Scalise’s Twitter, he was in stable condition as of 9:15 a.m. and undergoing surgery. Shimkus also confirmed that Scalise was in stable condition.
Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017
The game between Democrats and Republicans began in 1909 and has been continuously played since 1962.
Shimkus’ website stated the representative played in his 14th congressional game on June 29, 2010. The Congressional Baseball website states the two teams are tied 39-39-1 in the overall series.
“I really enjoy the Congressional Baseball Game, as it is great for camaraderie among our team, as a stress reliever, and as a fundraiser for these two worthwhile charities,” Shimkus said on his website in 2010.
Scalise was elected to serve in the U.S. House in 2008 and is the No. 3 House Republican leader, according to published reports.
The Associated Press reported President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
