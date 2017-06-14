Hodgkinson’s Facebook page gets quick reaction

Reaction was fast and sometimes furious on James T. Hodgkinson’s Facebook page Wednesday morning, with some urging that his Facebook page be taken down.
Hodgkinson was named as the shooter at the congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, in which at least five people were wounded. President Donald Trump announced that Hodgkinson has died; the suspect was shot by law enforcement at the scene.
The public part of Hodgkinson’s page shows he has 403 Facebook friends, many of whom have “Resist” or show support to Bernie Sanders.
Hodgkinson’s comment to another link to Change.org to remove the president and vice president, on March 22, said, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”
No further public comment by Hodgkinson defined what he intended by “destroy.”
His most recent public post, on May 24, was sharing a link to a Change.org petition to stop the NEXUS Pipeline. Hundreds of people from across the country and around the world quickly added their thoughts. A sampling:
▪ Brian Nichols Maybe authorities should start taking these threats such as James posted, “Time to take down Trump and Co.” more seriously. Too many crazy psychos out there like this guy that actually follow through with their threats.
▪ “All this guys associates need to be investigated!!” wrote Jeff Smith of Reno, Nev.
▪ Lamonte D. Wilder Good Job kind sir!!!!!!
▪ Pete Lassen This is kind of funny, a liberal, gun hating idiot from Illinois, home of O has taken a hated gin and set back all the liberal arguments about 50 years
▪ Rene Hunter You sir are a sorry piece of humanity. I hope you get good help. Socialism is a disease.
▪ Darla Janeen White Let’s shut down this account asap comments are stirring up hate and strife. People you all too much
▪ Debra Ann Leach-Devlin Sick SOB!!! I hope you get what you deserve!!!!
▪ Logan Kennedy Hot damn y’all! This shouldn’t be turned into a “blast the left page” Jesus! It’s dialogue like this that hurts America. Sure what he did was uber wrong but don’t turn him into a spokesman for the left! I’m very certain the KKK are right leaning!
A woman with Belleville connections, who may be Hogkinson’s wife, is also getting comments on her Facebook page. The woman’s public posts are all from teh game “Fortune Wheel”, she has no public political posts or
▪ Joe Detroit Fucking liberal communist rat bastards. Hope you happy helping your husband kill people. Hope he goes to Hell and you all go to jail for accessory to a crime.
▪ Rudolf Steinberg slut
▪ Barbara Cruz You knew your husband was a sick man.
▪ Abe Ra Ma'am, I apologize for these hateful comments on your wall. It is just not right. These people need to know better.
▪ Deb Barber As a fellow Trump supporter, I offer my prayers to the family as well. Hating on the family of the shooter solves nothing. I pray that God's love surrounds this family and brings them peace.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
Comments