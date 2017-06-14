Congressional shooter was told in March to stop shooting in woods

James T. Hodgkinson’s encounters with local police included a domestic attack that included shooting a shotgun, a drunk crash and just a few months ago he was told to stop shooting in the woods near his home.

Neighbors complained and called the St. Clair County Sheriff at 3 p.m., March 24, when they heard about 50 shots fired in some pine trees near Hodgkinson’s home. The deputy found Hodgkinson, who had a valid Firearms Owner’s ID, and told him not to shoot there anymore.

On April 1, 2006, Hodgkinson was cuffed and his shotgun taken as evidence after a domestic fight.

He went to a neighbor’s house and tried to get his high school-aged daughter to come home. When she refused he became violent, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the floor.

The young woman and her friend tried to leave in a car. Hodgkinson opened the door, cut the ignition and used a pocketknife to cut the seatbelt.

When the friend threatened to call police, Hodgkinson punched her in the face. When the young woman’s boyfriend went to Hodgkinson’s house to talk about the attack, Hodgkinson aimed a 12-guage shotgun at his face. The oyfriend fled and Hodgkinson fired a shot behind him.

Hodgkinson had two battery charges and an aiding damage to a vehicle charge later dismissed.

In 2009 he was charged by Belleville with failing to obtain an electrical contractor license or electrical permit before performing work, but it, too was dismissed. He has DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing charges from Jan. 7, 1993, that were dismissed after court supervision.