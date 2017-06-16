Hodgkinson’s social media: Kobe Bryant, Mr. Sulu, lots of liberal politics

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville Pause 0:31 Fatal accident on Mississippi Avenue in Sauget 0:13 Emergency crews on scene of fatal Mississippi Avenue car crash 2:56 Sheriff's deputy discusses James T. Hodgkinson, aftermath of shooting 6:39 James T. Hodgkinson was going to change taxes, wife of shooter says 1:14 Alderman defends Belleville after Virginia shooting 9:29 Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant 0:49 Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square 2:31 Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike 2:44 Glen Carbon Heritage Museum timeline sends you on a trip to the past Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dale Walsh grew up with James Hodgkinson, of Belleville, who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. He said Hodgkinson "wasn't evil." Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Dale Walsh grew up with James Hodgkinson, of Belleville, who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. He said Hodgkinson "wasn't evil." Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com