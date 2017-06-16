BND reporter offers insight to local coverage of congressional shooter

Belleville News-Democrat reporter Dana Rieck spoke with St. Louis Public Radio host Don Marsh on Friday afternoon about the newspaper’s coverage of James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter who died Wednesday after opening fire on several people at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.

Hodgkinson, a Belleville native, left for Washington, D.C., in March. He told his wife he was going to “change the tax brackets.”

He shot four people and died after two U.S. Capitol Police officers exchanged gunfire with him.

Riecks’ interview on KWMU-FM 90.7 offers insight into the local news organization’s coverage and is also available at news.stlpublicradio.org.