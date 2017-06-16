Jeff Chiu AP
Jeff Chiu AP

Metro-East News

June 16, 2017 3:09 PM

UFC champ Hughes critically hurt when vehicle struck by train in Hillsboro

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

Former UFC fighter Matt Hughes was in critical condition Friday after his truck was struck by a train in Hillsboro, according to Illinois State Police.

Hughes drove onto the railroad tracks on Beelers Trail, marked by a crossbuck railroad crossing sign, where the moving train slammed into the truck’s passenger side, State Police said. The crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m.

Hughes was flown to a Springfield hospital.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the driver was Hughes, who is a two-time UFC welterweight champion, according to ESPN. She said he had a head injury and that his family was traveling to see him.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole

McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole 1:41

McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole
Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting 8:20

Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting
See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville 1:30

See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos