UFC champ Hughes critically hurt when vehicle struck by train in Hillsboro

Former UFC fighter Matt Hughes was in critical condition Friday after his truck was struck by a train in Hillsboro, according to Illinois State Police.
Hughes drove onto the railroad tracks on Beelers Trail, marked by a crossbuck railroad crossing sign, where the moving train slammed into the truck’s passenger side, State Police said. The crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m.
Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85— UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017
Hughes was flown to a Springfield hospital.
UFC president Dana White confirmed the driver was Hughes, who is a two-time UFC welterweight champion, according to ESPN. She said he had a head injury and that his family was traveling to see him.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments