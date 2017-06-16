Photo released by federal investigators, showing the types of guns James Hodgkinson had.
Metro-East News

June 16, 2017 5:20 PM

ATF releases photos of type of guns James Hodgkinson had

By Kara Berg

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released a photo of guns similar to the ones that appeared to have been used in Wednesday’s congressional shooting.

The ATF determined that a 9mm handgun and 7.62-caliber rifle found at the scene were legally purchased by James Hodgkinson, the shooter, according to an FBI news release.

Forensic experts also did an anaylysis on the trajectory from the shooting, which can help them determine the number of shots fired and the direction from which they originated.

Investigators planned to release the scene to the Alexandria Police Department this weekend, according to the FBI.

Hodgkinson, of Belleville, was killed Wednesday morning after wounding five people, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

