Metro-East News

June 18, 2017 6:03 PM

Man kills kitten at MetroLink after being told he can’t board with animal, police say

By Kaley Johnson

A man killed a kitten at a Belleville MetroLink platform Friday after being told he couldn’t board the train with the animal, according to police.

Decalos Edwards Johnson-Foston, 23, had the kitten on his shoulder as he was about to board a train at the Belleville Station MetroLink. When a security officer told him he wouldn’t be allowed to take the cat onto the train, Johnston-Foston threw the kitten on the ground, severely injuring it. He then stomped on its head, killing it, and boarded a bus before anyone had time to react, a police report says.

Johnson-Foston was apprehended on the bus at College Station. Police reported he had also taken money out of someone’s wallet during the bus ride.

Johnson-Foston was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 4 felony, and remains at St. Clair County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

“Actions like this are so senseless, it is hard to comprehend at times,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for sheriff’s department, said. “If you cannot or will not take care of an animal, please take it to the nearest shelter for proper care.”

Police requested if anyone witnessed this event on the platform, please contact St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigators at 618-825-5204.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526

