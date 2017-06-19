Carbondale man eyes Democratic nomination in 12th district

A Carbondale man has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in order to run for Democratic nomination for the 12th Congressional District in Illinois in 2018.
Nathan C. Colombo, the founder of Brand Advocacy Group, Inc., which provides digital media services for small businesses, filed paperwork earlier this year to run in the 12th District.
He has yet to file any information on fundraising.
Colombo did not wish to comment for this story.
According to his LinkedIn page, Colombo graduated in 2014 from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and speech communication.
Colombo has worked as a digital sales specialist for KFVS-TV and and previously co-owned Vape, Inc. in Carbondale.
Dean Pruitt, of Millstadt, and David Bequette, of Columbia, have announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination in the 12th District.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, currently holds the seat.
The primary election is in March.
