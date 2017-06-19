Davis recounts shooting, urges end to ‘over-the-top’ political rhetoric

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was up to bat when he heard the gunshots.
James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville opened fire on congressmen on Wednesday during a GOP practice baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia for an annual charity fundraiser between Democrats and Republicans. Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, described the shooting during an interview on CNN.
“Hearing the first shot, not knowing what it is,” Davis said. “And then hearing the words, ‘Run, he’s got a gun.’”
Moment of silence. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/f3Nv9aorGr— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 16, 2017
Davis said he called his wife, Shannon, and then contacted his children.
“You could hear the panic in his voice,” Shannon Davis said.
Davis played in the charity game Thursday, which went on as scheduled despite the shooting.
“Last night’s game will be one I never forget,” Davis wrote in a Facebook post. “It was about so much more than baseball.”
Participants in the game raised more than $1 million for charity, according to Davis.
In his interview on CNN, Davis thanked a “Good Samaritan” who welcomed him and two others into his home immediately after the shooting. In an emailed statement on Monday from his campaign committee, Davis also thanked congressional police who returned fire against Hodgkinson.
“If they were not there Wednesday morning, I am not sure that you would be reading this e-mail right now,” Davis said in the statement.
Davis escaped “with only a few scratches” on his arm, though U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically injured. The House Majority Whip’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious on Saturday. He was speaking with family members and watching a Louisiana State University baseball game, according to his Twitter feed.
Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of MedStar Washington Hospital Center: pic.twitter.com/fevQQtPVTV— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 17, 2017
Davis said in his statement vitriolic political rhetoric is in part to blame for the violence.
“We can have disagreements and still be friends. That is what makes our country great,” Davis wrote. “I pledge to you moving forward that I will do all that I can do end the divisive, over the top, political language that is preventing our country from moving forward.”
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville, also urged peace.
“I would hope the vitriol and this extremely negative political anger calms down,” Shimkus said in a tweet. “What we need to do is get to the middle ground, compromise.”
I would hope the vitriol and this extremely negative political anger calms down. What we need to do is get to the middle ground, compromise. https://t.co/GeKcUjHudk— John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) June 17, 2017
Davis said he had received 449 text messages by the time he recovered his cell phone from the crime scene Wednesday evening.
“I cannot thank you enough for all of the support and warm wishes you all have poured down me this week,” Davis said in his statement. “I am forever grateful.”
