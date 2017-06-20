Allegiant adding flights to Phoenix from MidAmerica

“We’re thrilled to announce more ultra-low-cost service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”
The new year-round flights are scheduled to operate twice a week between MidAmerica and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning on Nov. 17. The flights are scheduled for Mondays and Fridays, according to the Allegiant website.
With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will serve nine cities out of the airport owned by St. Clair County. Allegiant flies to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and six destinations in Florida: Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Pete.
“We’re thrilled to now offer nine great destinations for our travelers,” said Airport Director Tim Cantwell.
Introductory tickets for the route start at $54 each, but flights must be purchased by June 22 for travel by Feb. 13, 2018.
Airport officials recently approved plans to add a TSA security lane at the airport because of the growing passenger load. TSA also plans to put in advanced passenger and baggage screening equipment.
The airport also recently completed an expansion of its parking lot, which immediately filled up, Cantwell has said.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
