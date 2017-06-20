Gov. Rauner to address state about budget impasse

Gov. Bruce Rauner will give a live address at 6 p.m. from the Old State Capitol Tuesday night about the importance of reaching a balanced budget compromise.
Rauner is asking lawmakers to return to the statehouse for a special session to end the budget impasse. The session runs June 21-June 30.
“Illinois deserves real change, and the time to act has never been more urgent,” Rauner said in a Facebook post.
Watch Rauner’s official Facebook page at 6 p.m. for the livestream.
Illinois deserves real change, and the time to act has never been more urgent. Tonight, on the eve of special session, I...Posted by Governor Bruce Rauner on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments