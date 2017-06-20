Ted Schurter AP
Ted Schurter AP

Metro-East News

June 20, 2017 3:52 PM

Gov. Rauner to address state about budget impasse

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Gov. Bruce Rauner will give a live address at 6 p.m. from the Old State Capitol Tuesday night about the importance of reaching a balanced budget compromise.

Rauner is asking lawmakers to return to the statehouse for a special session to end the budget impasse. The session runs June 21-June 30.

“Illinois deserves real change, and the time to act has never been more urgent,” Rauner said in a Facebook post.

Watch Rauner’s official Facebook page at 6 p.m. for the livestream.

Illinois deserves real change, and the time to act has never been more urgent.

Posted by Governor Bruce Rauner on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

