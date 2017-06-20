More Videos

  Car reportedly drives into water in Alorton

    Crews are going out on the water in a boat, according to a reporter on scene. A scuba diver has also gone into the water.

Crews are going out on the water in a boat, according to a reporter on scene. A scuba diver has also gone into the water.
Crews are going out on the water in a boat, according to a reporter on scene. A scuba diver has also gone into the water. kberg@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Driver swims to shore after his truck ends up in Alorton pond

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

June 20, 2017 9:58 PM

All crews could see of a truck that drove into a pond Tuesday night in Alorton was its headlights.

The driver of the truck had a tire blow out and he lost control and went over a hill into a pond near 3700 Bond Avenue in Alorton, said Alorton Fire Chief Demario Douglas. The driver got out and swam to shore and is OK.

A large crowd gathered behind the group of fire trucks and ambulances, and at around 10:12 p.m., a firefighter called out the crowd, saying “nobody is in the vehicle.”

Crews were sent out to the Alorton pond around 9:30 p.m. and started pulling the truck out about a half hour later. Before pulling the truck out, first responders checked to see if there was a person in the vehicle, sending out scuba divers and a boat.

  • Crews pull truck from pond after crash

    The driver of the truck swam to shore after driving off a bridge, into the pond.

Crews pull truck from pond after crash

The driver of the truck swam to shore after driving off a bridge, into the pond.

kberg@bnd.com

  • Truck ends up in Alorton pond

    Crews go from arriving on scene to heading out to the pond to pulling a truck out of the water Tuesday night in Alorton.

Truck ends up in Alorton pond

Crews go from arriving on scene to heading out to the pond to pulling a truck out of the water Tuesday night in Alorton.

Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

