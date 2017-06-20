Driver swims to shore after his truck ends up in Alorton pond

All crews could see of a truck that drove into a pond Tuesday night in Alorton was its headlights.
The driver of the truck had a tire blow out and he lost control and went over a hill into a pond near 3700 Bond Avenue in Alorton, said Alorton Fire Chief Demario Douglas. The driver got out and swam to shore and is OK.
A large crowd gathered behind the group of fire trucks and ambulances, and at around 10:12 p.m., a firefighter called out the crowd, saying “nobody is in the vehicle.”
Crews were sent out to the Alorton pond around 9:30 p.m. and started pulling the truck out about a half hour later. Before pulling the truck out, first responders checked to see if there was a person in the vehicle, sending out scuba divers and a boat.
Comments