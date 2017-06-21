Metro-East News

June 21, 2017 2:43 PM

Fiery semi crash closes I-55 near Edwardsville

By Beth Hundsdorfer

bhundsdorfer@bnd.com

Interstate 55 was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon after three tractor-trailers crashed, causing two to catch fire.

No one was hurt in the three-truck, chain-reaction pile-up, said Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr.

“Two of the semi drivers slowed for a construction zone,” Dye said. “The third failed to slow and struck the rear of the truck in front of it driving it into the truck in front of it.”

After the collision, the two semis that were struck caught fire. All the drivers were able to escape their vehicles, Dye said, and no one was hurt.

The accident occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dye said, with traffic being diverted onto Illinois 143 east of Edwardsville.

Dye did not have immediate information related to citations that may have been issued.

Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer

