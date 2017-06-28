Belleville woman charged with abusing toddlers at daycare center

A daycare worker physically abused two children younger than 3 earlier this month while she was working at a local center, according to charges filed by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.
Joann R. Schofield, 51, of Belleville, is accused of hurting the children by picking up their sleeping cots out of frustration, causing them to fall to the floor. Both children were taken to local hospitals. One had minor injuries; the other was uninjured.
Fairview Heights police say Schofield abused children on two occasions, first on June 16 and again on June 22. Both instances were captured on video. The owner of the center provided surveillance footage to police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Police took Schofield into custody June 22.
Schofield was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. A judge set her bail at $50,000 and she remained in the St. Clair County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
