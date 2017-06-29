Police release identity of body found shot in Madison field

Police have identified the body of a man found in an open field Wednesday.
Darren Martez Henderson, 28, of St. Louis, was found shot multiple times in the field, located at West 2nd and Jefferson streets.
Henderson was reportedly homeless, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He was last seen alive in the 4700 block of Margaretta in St. Louis.
The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information on Henderson to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7753 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
