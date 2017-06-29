Metro-East News

June 29, 2017 4:25 PM

Police release identity of body found shot in Madison field

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

MADISON

Police have identified the body of a man found in an open field Wednesday.

Darren Martez Henderson, 28, of St. Louis, was found shot multiple times in the field, located at West 2nd and Jefferson streets.

Henderson was reportedly homeless, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He was last seen alive in the 4700 block of Margaretta in St. Louis.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information on Henderson to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7753 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled 3:15

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled
Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 2:40

Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack
'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots 0:54

'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos