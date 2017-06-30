Man’s body found behind business in Granite City

A man was found dead behind a Granite City business Friday morning, according to the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased was identified as Gregory Cremeens, 52, of Granite City. Granite City police were investigating the death.
Cremeens was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. Friday after he was found behind Sun’s Alterations, at 1600 Pontoon Road in Granite City. He did not work at the business.
No evidence of foul play was found at the scene or during an autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.
The autopsy found Cremeens died of a head injury, and he had a history of recent falls due to medical treatment, according to the coroner’s office. Investigators were working to find more information on his background.
Routine toxicology reports for drug and alcohol were pending.
