Company ‘spoofing’ Memorial Hospital phone number

An outside company has been “spoofing” Memorial Hospital department telephone numbers to sell vacations to people, according to an email from the hospital.
Spoofing is when the telephone network indicates to the receiver of the call that the caller is someone other than who is truly calling.
Memorial’s telecommunications department is working to address the issue, and has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.
The hospital has received several calls from upset community members who answered the call from who they thought was Memorial Hospital, and were solicited a vacation.
