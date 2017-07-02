March in memory of race riot victims give voice to history and healing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Kids can eat free at Syberg's in O'Fallon on Tuesday nights Pause 1:39 The chemistry of fireworks 1:08 She's been through 60 years of changes at the Thursday Literary Club 3:00 Collinsville Area Recreation District Board begins allowing disconnection 0:32 Fire causes heavy damage to homes in Collinsville 0:44 Better Life youth ensemble from St. Louis performs dance 1:09 He's been playing the drums for 50 years and says they can heal 1:17 Eads Bridge march commemorates 1917 East St. Louis race riots 1:51 Remembering the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis 100 years later 1:13 Suspect in custody for death of man found in Madison Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The community marched across the Eads Bridge to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the East St. Louis race riots Sunday, July 2, 2017. snagy@bnd.com

The community marched across the Eads Bridge to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the East St. Louis race riots Sunday, July 2, 2017. snagy@bnd.com