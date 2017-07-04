Bill Haine statement on Illinois state budget negotiations

State Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, released a statement Tuesday regarding his efforts in passing a budget for the 2018 year.
Haine wrote that he has undergone medical treatment since February after he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the bones.
“This has been a trying time for both my family and me. However, being present to help bring stability back to the state is of absolute importance. Although I have been facing some hardships over the last few months, this is bigger than me. This is about the citizens of Illinois and ensuring they have a future in this great state.
“I will be in Springfield today to help make sure schools open in the fall, state universities receive state funding and seniors continue to receive the care they need.”
