Metro-East News

July 05, 2017 11:01 AM

Gander Mountain CEO announces O’Fallon store will remain open

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

The CEO of Gander Mountain announced this week the O’Fallon outdoor supply store will remain open.

CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted on Monday that the store is one of several across the country slated to remain open. Lemois has said as many as 60 of the 162 stores nationwide will remain open. Gander Mountain declared bankruptcy in March, bringing into question how many stores would close.

Lemonis earlier said on social media that the Peoria, Marion and Springfield locations will stay open, as well as the store in Chesterfield, Missouri. A store in Fenton, Missouri will also remain open, according to Lemonis’ latest Tweet.

The 61,000-square-foot O’Fallon store opened in May 2015, becoming the company’s first store in the metro-east.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. acquired the company after it filed for bankruptcy, according to the company’s website. The Gander Mountain stores will be rebranded as Gander Outdoors. Lemonis tweeted that all former Gander Mountain employees will be hired by Gander Outdoors.

Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two-car crash sends one vehicle into nearby parking lot

Two-car crash sends one vehicle into nearby parking lot 0:19

Two-car crash sends one vehicle into nearby parking lot
Fire in Millstadt detroys home 0:25

Fire in Millstadt detroys home
July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 1:39

July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos