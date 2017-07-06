Metro-East News

July 06, 2017 9:57 AM

Monroe County deputy shoots, kills man during domestic dispute

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A man is dead after a Monroe County deputy shot him while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police officials, who are investigating the shooting, said deputies arrived at 1522 Mill Street in Maeystown around 9 p.m.

Shortly after, a deputy shot the man during a confrontation.

The man was declared dead at the home. No one else was injured during the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available Thursday.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

