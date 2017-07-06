Monroe County deputy shoots, kills man during domestic dispute

A man is dead after a Monroe County deputy shot him while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night.
Illinois State Police officials, who are investigating the shooting, said deputies arrived at 1522 Mill Street in Maeystown around 9 p.m.
Shortly after, a deputy shot the man during a confrontation.
The man was declared dead at the home. No one else was injured during the shooting.
No additional information was immediately available Thursday.
