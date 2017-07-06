Illinois has a budget, so now the lottery is back

Now that Illinois has passed a budget, the Mega Millions lottery is back in play.
Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith announced Thursday night that sales have resumed.
“The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery’s nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com. We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education.”
The Illinois House of Representatives overrode Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto on increasing state income taxes and a spending plan. The state now has a budget plan for the first time since 2015.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments