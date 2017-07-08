Two killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on Illinois 15

Belleville Police said a wrong-way crash on Illinois 15 left two men dead early Saturday morning.
Police were called regarding a wrong-way driver in the area of Illinois 15 and Allsup Place about12:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach. While officers were heading to the call, they received another call that the vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle, Keilbach said.
When officers arrived, they found a gray 2009 GMC Sierra pickup crashed with a silver 2017 Kia Forte.
The driver of the Sierra, a 54-year-old man, was flown to a St. Louis Hospital.
Both occupants of the Forte — a 37-year-old male who was driving and his 36-year-old passenger — died in the crash.
The pickup’s driver was going the wrong way, according to police.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye did not immediately release the identities of the dead men on Saturday because their relatives had not yet been notified.
Crime-scene detectives, Belleville Fire personnel and ambulance crews were dispatched to the area.
The Belleville Police traffic unit was investigating and conducting a reconstruction, Keilbach said.
Anyone with information on the accident can call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.
