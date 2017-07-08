Authorities say it’s unclear whether ESL teen shot self or was shot by another

The body that was found Friday by a worker outside a warehouse building was that of an 18-year-old who was shot, according to the St. Clair County coroner.
The body was that of Martavion King of East St. Louis, according to Coroner Calvin Dye.
Dye said King died of a gunshot to the head, but as of Saturday it wasn’t clear whether the shot was self-inflicted or fired by someone else.
Dye said King had a .380-caliber handgun in his left hand when his body was found. Dye said it didn’t appear that King’s body had been there long.
King’s body was found in the area of 804 S. 14th St. in East St. Louis. The area is north of the John Deshields Housing project.
King did not have any identification on him when he was found. Dye said he was identified by his mother.
