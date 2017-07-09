Dick’s Sporting Goods expected to open in October

Work on the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fairview Heights is progressing well enough for the store to have an October 2017 expected opening, said Mike Malloy, director of economic development for the city.
The sporting goods chain is opening the new location in the former Sports Authority location at 6575 N. Illinois St. Sports Authority closed in July 2016.
Impact Strategies is completing a retrofit of the store.
Dick’s has five stores in the St. Louis area, but this will be its first location in the metro-east.
Online ordering partnerships
Ordello, an online restaurant ordering company, is partnering with To-Go Delivery, a metro-east start up that will deliver food for restaurants.
The two companies plan to pool their resources to offer metro-east restaurants online ordering and delivery options, according to a news release.
To-Go Delivery is an online, food-delivery start-up company coming to the metro-east in late July after some beta testing. The To-Go app is planned to be available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play the first week of July. The website is www.haveittogo.com.
“This is a game changer for restaurants and consumers in the metro-east,” Justin Sandbach, co-Founder of To-Go Delivery said in a news release. “Restaurants will see an increase in sales, and consumers can get their favorite food delivered to them. It’s a win-win.”
Ordello provides online ordering systems for restaurants that can be used by people who want to carry-out food orders.
When Ordello started, the company didn’t immediately think of doing delivery because of logistics.
“We saw an opportunity to partner ... they have good product,” said Ordello owner Landry Sorbel.
Gander Mountain to stay open
The Gander Mountain location in O’Fallon is set to stay open, its CEO said.
CEO Marcus Lemonis recently tweeted that the store is one of several across the country slated to remain open. Lemois has said as many as 60 of the 162 stores nationwide will remain open. Gander Mountain declared bankruptcy in March, bringing into question how many stores would close.
The 61,000-square-foot store at 1230 Central Park Drive opened in May 2015, becoming the company’s first store in the metro-east.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. acquired the company after it filed for bankruptcy, according to the company’s website. The Gander Mountain stores will be rebranded as Gander Outdoors. Lemonis tweeted that all former Gander Mountain employees will be hired by Gander Outdoors.
Banker named to board
Ron Shambaugh, president and CEO of Best Hometown Bank, has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the Illinois Bankers Association.
Shambaugh and his wife, Marcia, recently moved from Greenup to Collinsville.
He is a graduate of Black Hawk East College in Kewanee, and Eureka College with a degree in business administration.
Shambaugh has worked for the State Bank of Toulon; the Rantoul First Bank, where he was president and CEO; and Casey State Bank in Toledo, as vice president. He most recently was vice president and chief lending officer at State Bank of Paw Paw.
He joined Home Federal Savings & Loan Association of Collinsville in April 2012 as vice president and chief financial officer. In April 2013 he was promoted to president/CEO and director.
