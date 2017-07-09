The heat index will be dangerously high this week. Here’s how you can stay safe.

With June in the rear view mirror, the St. Louis summer finally looks like it’s going to take off this week, as the National Weather Service forecast the heat index to regularly top 100 degrees.
The heat index, what hot weather feels like to the body, takes humidity into account in addition to temperature. When the air is more humid, it makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which means that people’s bodies are less effective at cooling down.
“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses,” according to the Weather Service.
Heat cramps are an early sign that someone is dehydrated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To fight heavy sweating and muscle cramps, the CDC recommends staying out of the sun, drinking water or a sports drink, and pausing physical activity until the cramps stop.
Heat exhaustion is one step up from heat cramps. It includes dizziness, nausea or vomiting, cold or clammy skin, weakness, and headaches.
For heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends sipping water, putting on wet clothes or taking a bath.
Heat stroke presents the most dangerous problem to people outside. Symptoms of heat stroke include passing out, high body temperature of 103 degrees or more, a strong or fast pulse, and other symptoms, including nausea and headaches.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency, according to the CDC. The agency recommends in situations of heat stroke that people help those in need by giving them cool cloths or a cool bath and calling 911.
Comments