Police believe apartment was targeted in armed home invasion

Swansea police are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred early Monday morning.
Around 4 a.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Jamestown Road. The residents said they were the victims of a home invasion, according to a news release.
The unlocked front door had been opened, police say, and three to four black males wearing masks came in and took several items. One had a handgun with a green laser light, and another had a shotgun, the release said. The men left in a dark SUV going northbound on N. 17th Street.
There were no injuries during the home invasion. One of the suspects called one of the victims by name, police said.
“The initial investigation seems to show this specific apartment was targeted,” Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said in the release.
While there, police took one of the residents from the apartment into custody on a warrant. Another resident was in the process of being evicted, police say.
Anyone with information on the home invasion can call Swansea police at 618-233-8114.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments