Pilot flies Busch chopper out of Swansea parking lot

Two days after August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, landed a helicopter on the parking lot of the Bronze Pointe office park in Swansea, a pilot hopped into the chopper Wednesday morning and took off.
The pilot declined to comment or give his name.
Swansea police prevented Busch, 53, from taking off in the Bell 407 helicopter Monday night. He was held overnight by police and released Tuesday afternoon.
The helicopter initially landed about 12:48 p.m. Monday, but police responded to the parking lot Monday night because a caller told police that an “intoxicated male was getting into the helicopter and attempting to fly away,” according to a search warrant application.
A judge ordered Busch to give blood, urine or other bodily fluid samples. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday.
When Busch tried to take off Monday night, he had four loaded guns, eight dogs and prescription pills with him. Busch took a portable breathalyzer at the scene, which came back negative for alcohol, according to the search warrant.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
