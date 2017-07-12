Judge finds East St. Louis woman guilty of shooting in Jones Park

A judge found a 32-year-old East St. Louis woman guilty on Monday of shooting two people and attempting to shoot a third person in an April 2016 altercation.
Police say Jamia Boyd shot a 25-year-old woman, Bobbie Moore, in the leg, and a 24-year-old man, Dywaun Flowers, in the arm and wrist on April 26, 2016 at Jones Park in East St. Louis.
She was also charged with shooting at — but missing — 27-year-old Kiara Blake during the same altercation.
A woman, identified only as Latrice, called 911 and reported the shooting, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.
“I just heard people arguing and then the lady started shooting,” the woman told the dispatcher, according to the motion.
Boyd was put on court supervision in December 2016 after posting bond. She wore a monitoring device and was not allowed to leave her home except for work, health treatment, religious services, educational programs and court.
Judge Zina Cruse found her guilty of all three felony charges — two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
She is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. St. Clair County States Attorney Brendan Kelly said Boyd faces six to 30 years in prison.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
