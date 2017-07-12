Metro-East News

July 12, 2017 2:40 PM

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital laid off 21 employees in June

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announced Wednesday that it laid off 21 people on June 22.

A news release from the hospital said it cut staff to “better align its workforce to address continued changes in the health care industry.”

The release did not say what changes it was addressing but that they were important to ensure the hospital’s ability “to invest in ... people, skills, equipment, and new technology.”

The layoffs affected less than 2 percent of its workforce, the hospital said. Eight people have been offered similar positions.

Nurses providing inpatient care were unaffected, the hospital added.

St. Elizabeth’s new hospital, in O’Fallon, a $253 million facility that was started in June 2015, is expected to open Nov. 4, according to the hospital.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

