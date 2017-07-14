Belleville police investigate armed robbery at Arena Liquor

Police continued investigating a Thursday night armed robbery involving three suspects at Arena Liquor, Belleville Police Capt. John Moody said Friday.
Three men, two of them with handguns, entered the store shortly before 9:30 p.m. at 105 South Belt East. One suspect grabbed an employee working in an aisle and forced him behind the counter to open the cash register, Moody said.
Nobody was injured in the robbery.
The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen driving west on South Belt East in a white vehicle.
The employee described the first suspect as a black male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a black mask and holding a black handgun. He described the second suspect as a black male wearing a dark-colored gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts. The third suspect was described as a black male wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and holding a handgun.
Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
