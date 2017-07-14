Congressman Bost to hold telephone town hall on Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, plans to have a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, his office said.
This would be his fifth telephone town hall meeting this year. Constituents in the 12th District can be part of the public forum by registering at bost.house.gov/participate.
Bost will answer as many constituent calls as possible during the hour-long forum, to give constituents the opportunity to share opinions and ask questions regarding issues before the United States Congress, his office said in a news release.
His office added that the calls average nearly 10,000 listeners each time and are comprised of people from all 12 counties in the 12th District.
Bost has been criticized for not holding in-person town halls, but he has said in-person town halls are being attended by organized groups in order to cause chaos.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
