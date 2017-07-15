East St. Louis Fire Department Captain Eddie Chandler said the house at 630 N. 10th St. was completely ablaze when firefighters arrived. kjohnson@bnd.com
July 15, 2017 5:36 PM

East St. Louis home destroyed in fire

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

East St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday afternoon that destroyed a home but caused no injuries.

A call came in at about 2:30 p.m. for a flame-engulfed house at 630 N. 10th St. Captain Eddie Chandler said the house was completely ablaze when they arrived.

The Interior Attack Department went inside to an upstairs bedroom to try to extinguish the fire from within, but it had spread to the point where that was not possible, Chandler said.

The man who lives in the house was not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

