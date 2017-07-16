Firefighters rescue one from car that landed on a roof in St. Louis

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were trying to figure out how a car ended up crashing through the roof of a one-story home in the city’s northwest side.
No one was at the house in 5900 block of Lillian Avenue when the car crashed through the roof, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. The driver was stuck in the car, but was alert and talking when firefighters arrived. Firefighters safely extricated the driver from the car.
The car apparently “came off one of the roadways at a high rate of speed and launched into the roof,” according to a firefighter.
St. Louis Fire Department - Collapse Rescue Task Force 5900blk of Lilian - Vehicle into roof of occupied home. https://t.co/Yidgwm7Uxs— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 16, 2017
The person who lives at the house was at the gym when the crash occured, according to the department.
The front yard of the house was a steep grassy slope.
