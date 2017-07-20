$200,000 for Georgia Costello at SWIC. See more in our Public Pay Database.

More than 1,400 salary records from Southwestern Illinois College, or SWIC, have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.
The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.
SWIC employees earned about $39 million in the 2016 fiscal year. The top five salaries were:
▪ Georgia Costello, president, $200,515.99
▪ Dennis Shannon, business department faculty member, $184,721.20
▪ Clay Baitman, vice president of instruction, $175,913.11
▪ Mark Eichenlaub, vice president of community services, $151,359.05
▪ Julie Muertz, dean, $145,737.83
Costello earned an additional $24,400 over her annual salary of $176,098 in 2016, according to information provided to the News-Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Her additional income of $24,417.25 is broken down as follows, according to information provided by SWIC: $8,400 car-travel allowance; $8,400 business-expense account, and $7,617.25 in additional pay as part of a retroactive pay increase for all college administrators.
The college also pays 8.5 percent of Costello’s annual salary or — $14,968.33 — to the State University Retirement System, according to SWIC.
Over the last several years, Costello’s take-home pay was as follows:
2015: Costello earned $202,766.64 — $34,360.56 over her annual salary of $168,406.08.
2014: She earned $203,066.64 — $34,660.56 over her annual salary of $168,406.08.
2013: She earned $198,139.92 — $34,241.92 over her annual salary of $163,898.
2012: She earned $202,402.10 — $38,504.10 over her annual salary of $163,898.
2011: She earned $189,508.08 — $33,508.08 over her annual salary of $156,000.
SWIC salary data shows that faculty members were the highest paid group of people of more than 10 employees. About 145 faculty members made $89,000.
Adjunct faculty, most of whom do not teach full-time, were paid much lower. About 280 adjuncts, the largest group at SWIC, made about $10,500 on average. The highest paid adjunct faculty member made $28,700.
Other groups of employees include 65 part-time faculty, who made nearly $10,000 on average; 28 custodians, who made $51,000 apiece; and 17 program directors, who each took home $82,000.
About 530 people received pay in excess of their base salaries. The total amount of money spent on salaries was about $39 million, $4 million of which was in addition to employees’ base pay. The median, or middle, amount of extra pay was about $1,800.
The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Additional information contributed by BND assistant city editor Jamie Forsythe.
