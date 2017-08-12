Cody D. Kruse
Metro-East News

Former carnival worker charged with breaking into O'Fallon home

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

August 12, 2017 3:35 PM

O’FALLON

A St. Charles, Missouri, man has been charged with breaking into a house along Arrow Ridge Road, O’Fallon police said.

Cody D. Kruse, 27, had his bail set at $250,000 and was being taken to the St. Clair County Jail, police said.

Police responded to the home invasion call at 3:26 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Arrow Ridge Road.

O’Fallon Police located Kruse with assistance from Fairview Heights, Shiloh and Collinsville police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, O’Fallon Police said.

Police said Kruse, who was formerly employed by a carnival company, was not known by the victim.

