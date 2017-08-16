Find out what your child’s teacher is making with the BND’s Public Pay Database

More than 1,250 salary records from seven St. Clair County school districts have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.
They are Freeburg District 70, Freeburg 77, High Mount 116, Mascoutah 19, Millstadt 160, Smithton 130 and Wolf Branch 113.
The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government, including cities, villages, townships, school districts and colleges and universities. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.
Here are the salary averages, including part-time workers, at each school:
▪ Freeburg 70: 161 employees made $4.3 million for an average of $27,000 per person.
▪ Freeburg 77: 151 employees made $4.3 million for an average of $28,000 per person.
▪ High Mount 116: 87 employees made $2.6 million for an average of $30,000 per person.
▪ Mascoutah 19: 443 employees made $20.3 million for an average of $46,000 per person.
▪ Millstadt 160: 180 employees made $5.2 million for an average of $29,000 per person.
▪ Smithton 130: 120 employees made $2.9 million for an average of $24,000 per person.
▪ Wolf Branch: 122 employees made $4.4 million for an average of $36,000 per person.
Here are some of the highest-paid people at each district:
▪ Tomi Diefenbach, superintendent, Freeburg 70, $113,000
▪ Mark Janssen, assistant superintendent, Freeburg 70, $95,000
▪ Gregory Frerking, superintendent, Freeburg 77, $110,000
▪ Lori Crunk, teacher, Freeburg 77, $100,000
▪ Mark Halwachs, superintendent, High Mount, $111,000
▪ Darin Loepker, principal, High Mount, $95,000
▪ Craig Fiegel, superintendent, Mascoutah 19, $172,000
▪ Patrick Cook, teacher, Mascoutah 19, $125,000
▪ Jonathan Green, superintendent, Millstadt 160, $131,000
▪ Edward Emge, administrator, Millstadt 160, $99,000
▪ Susan Homes, administrator, Smithton 130, $110,000
▪ Vicki Norton, administrator, Smithton 130, $88,000
▪ Scott Harres, superintendent, Wolf Branch, $118,000
▪ Nicole Gillan-Sanderson, director of special services and curriculum, $116,000
Susan Homes announced her resignation in May to take a position in state government.
The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not always include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that government. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.
More layers of government in the metro-east are added on a regular basis as the records become available.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
