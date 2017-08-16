Find out what your child’s teacher is making with the BND’s Public Pay Database

More Videos 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 2:10 SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 1:23 How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What do public employees make compared to you?

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com