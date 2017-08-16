Find out what your child’s teacher is making with the BND’s Public Pay Database

More Videos

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:46

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

Pause
What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges 2:10

SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 3:20

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.'

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 1:23

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old?

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:49

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:47

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent

  • What do public employees make compared to you?

    Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker.

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Find out what your child’s teacher is making with the BND’s Public Pay Database

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

August 16, 2017 10:21 AM

More than 1,250 salary records from seven St. Clair County school districts have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.

They are Freeburg District 70, Freeburg 77, High Mount 116, Mascoutah 19, Millstadt 160, Smithton 130 and Wolf Branch 113.

The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government, including cities, villages, townships, school districts and colleges and universities. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.

Here are the salary averages, including part-time workers, at each school:

▪  Freeburg 70: 161 employees made $4.3 million for an average of $27,000 per person.

▪  Freeburg 77: 151 employees made $4.3 million for an average of $28,000 per person.

▪  High Mount 116: 87 employees made $2.6 million for an average of $30,000 per person.

▪  Mascoutah 19: 443 employees made $20.3 million for an average of $46,000 per person.

▪  Millstadt 160: 180 employees made $5.2 million for an average of $29,000 per person.

▪  Smithton 130: 120 employees made $2.9 million for an average of $24,000 per person.

▪  Wolf Branch: 122 employees made $4.4 million for an average of $36,000 per person.

Here are some of the highest-paid people at each district:

▪  Tomi Diefenbach, superintendent, Freeburg 70, $113,000

▪  Mark Janssen, assistant superintendent, Freeburg 70, $95,000

▪  Gregory Frerking, superintendent, Freeburg 77, $110,000

▪  Lori Crunk, teacher, Freeburg 77, $100,000

▪  Mark Halwachs, superintendent, High Mount, $111,000

▪  Darin Loepker, principal, High Mount, $95,000

▪  Craig Fiegel, superintendent, Mascoutah 19, $172,000

▪  Patrick Cook, teacher, Mascoutah 19, $125,000

▪  Jonathan Green, superintendent, Millstadt 160, $131,000

▪  Edward Emge, administrator, Millstadt 160, $99,000

▪  Susan Homes, administrator, Smithton 130, $110,000

▪  Vicki Norton, administrator, Smithton 130, $88,000

▪  Scott Harres, superintendent, Wolf Branch, $118,000

▪  Nicole Gillan-Sanderson, director of special services and curriculum, $116,000

Susan Homes announced her resignation in May to take a position in state government.

The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.

The database gives basic compensation information and does not always include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.

Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that government. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.

More layers of government in the metro-east are added on a regular basis as the records become available.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What do public employees make compared to you?

View More Video