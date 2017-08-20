30 years after starting local construction business, CEO is named entrepreneur of the year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Reporter Kelsey Landis provides updates at SIU eclipse-watching site Pause 4:32 JP Sears, life coach and spiritual guru, discusses importance of solar eclipse 1:13 Carbondale welcomes 2017 total solar eclipse visitors 0:56 Eclipse watchers gather in the morning at SIU in Carbondale 3:22 Local STEM kids prepare to launch weather balloon during solar eclipse 2:43 What is it like to experience a solar eclipse? 4:29 How to help your kids safely view the solar eclipse 3:47 Without proper protection, eclipse may cause permanent blindspots, eye doctor says 0:54 Fans wait it out in the sun for Ozzy Osbourne and the solar eclipse 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Bruce Holland, CEO of Holland Construction Services, talks about his career and being selected as an Entrepreneur of the Year in the Midwest by Ernst and Young. dholtmann@bnd.com

