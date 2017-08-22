High school teacher throws hat into 15th District race

A high school teacher who lives in Danville is making a run for Congress.
Anthony March, 33, is running for the Democratic nomination in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District with hopes of challenging U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, in the November 2018 election.
In the 15th District, Carl Spoerer, of Mahomet, and Kevin Gaither, of Charleston, have filed to run for the Democratic nomination in the March 2018 primary election, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
March teaches math and physics at Heritage High School in Broadlands.
To balance the needs of campaigning and teaching, March said he plans to be bringing work with him to evening and weekend events, in the district with a large geographic area.
The 15th District stretches from Collinsville to the Indiana border, and from the Kentucky border to north of Interstate 74. It includes Effingham, Charleston, Okawville, Carlyle and Breese, among other towns.
He said his main issues are health care and jobs.
“I think there’s a lot of policy issues Democrats and Republicans can agree on,” March said. “I think things like health care, things like the environment, I think jobs, I think that both sides can agree on. If Democrats can bring a plan that is solid, (and) backed up with ideas, I think we can attract some of those Republican voters, too, and have a legitimate shot at flipping this district. I don’t think it will be easy, but I think it’s something that can be done.”
This is the first time March is seeking public office.
Health care, environmental issues are important to him and education issues, and the economy in the district.
“I think we need to be doing a lot more to bring jobs into this district,” March said. “I think especially green energy is one thing we can do. There’s a lot of wind turbines that are here. I think if we could open that up we could get some of those good construction jobs … we could get those manufacturing plants. We need to build up the infrastructure in this district.”
He said he also wants broadband internet expanded in the 15th District and the lack of it is detrimental to the area.
“I think that is hurting the ability to bring some of these jobs, some of these service jobs into those areas,” March said.
He said the November election and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act led to him being more active and writing more letters and emails to his representative, and ultimately motivated him to run.
“If I really want something to change, I need to do more than just that.”
March, 33, and his wife, Megan, have two daughters ages two and one.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
