Air Force veteran and attorney looks to unseat Costello

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

August 22, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED August 22, 2017 04:34 PM

An Air Force veteran and Randolph County attorney is running for the Illinois House Of Representatives.

Republican David Friess is vying to unseat State Rep. Jerry Costello, II, D-Smithon, in the 2018 election, in the 116th State House District.

“I’m running for state representative because I believe we can fix our broken state. I’m doing this to serve the people of Southern Illinois like I served our nation overseas. I’m doing this to fight for reforms to turn our state around,” Friess said in his announcement. “Our region needs a new voice and deserves better than what it’s been getting. I hope to bring that new voice.”

Friess served in the Air Force during the Gulf War. The Red Bud resident and his wife, Miki, have two children, Jeda and Thomas.

The 116th District runs from Cahokia to Chester, and from the Mississippi River to St. Libory, Coulterville and DuQuoin to the east.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

