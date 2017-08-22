St. Louis plows over Forest Park site where Confederate monument stood

Confederate Drive in Forest Park, where a controversial Confederate monument once stood, has been plowed over, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The monument is now gone, and the paved road surrounding the grassy area where it once stood has been torn up, according to the Post-Dispatch. Workers began plowing over the street Monday.
Koran Addo, spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, told the Post-Dispatch the work is part of a Forest Park master plan and had nothing to do with the controversy over the monument.
The monument now sits in storage until the Missouri Civil War Museum can find a permanent location for it. It will not be placed anywhere else in St. Louis County.
