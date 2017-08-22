This April 22, 2015, file photo shows a monument honoring Confederate soldiers and sailors that stood in St. Louis’ Forest Park since 1914. The monument has since been removed.
St. Louis plows over Forest Park site where Confederate monument stood

August 22, 2017 6:06 PM

Confederate Drive in Forest Park, where a controversial Confederate monument once stood, has been plowed over, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The monument is now gone, and the paved road surrounding the grassy area where it once stood has been torn up, according to the Post-Dispatch. Workers began plowing over the street Monday.

Koran Addo, spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, told the Post-Dispatch the work is part of a Forest Park master plan and had nothing to do with the controversy over the monument.

The monument now sits in storage until the Missouri Civil War Museum can find a permanent location for it. It will not be placed anywhere else in St. Louis County.

