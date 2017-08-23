Trial underway in teenager’s overdose death on New Year’s Day

More Videos 0:33 The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale Pause 2:50 100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 0:40 Driver veers off highway, is transported to hospital 2:07 Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support 1:01 Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus 2:14 Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 3:11 O'Fallon library viewing party attendees find eclipse enlightening 0:54 Fans wait it out in the sun for Ozzy Osbourne and the solar eclipse 1:30 Eclipse chasers begin to arrive in Carbondale Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grandfather recalls finding his grandson dead from overdose John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. snagy@bnd.com

