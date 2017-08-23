Trial underway in teenager’s overdose death on New Year’s Day

Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the trial of a 22-year-old Okawville man accused of providing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of an Ashley teen on New Years Eve.
Shane R. Lindsay was charged in Washington County with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from the overdose death of 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, who was found dead New Year’s Day at a clubhouse in rural Washington County.
Chemist Marla Stangler of the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Belleville said she found several grams of methadone in a small plastic bottle and a Mountain Dew bottle that she examined.
Another substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Stangler said.
Dr. Sarah Riley, director of toxicology at Saint Louis University, took to the stand to testify on the results of a toxicology report, but public defender Dennis Harris objected to the evidence.
Harris said Riley was testifying on evidence she never handled and that was not present in the courtroom. He said it is protocol for the prosecution to bring evidence in the courtroom in order for the report to be admitted as evidence.
The court recessed until 12:15 p.m., when the judge was expected to decide if the doctor needed to retrieve the samples.
The obstruction charge accuses Lindsay of giving false information to a Washington County detective “as to the true circumstances surrounding the death of Dakota Ellerbusch and his actions and involvement thereto.”
The concealment charge accuses Lindsay of “lying to and giving misdirection to John Ellerbusch as to the actual physical location of Dakota Ellerbusch,” for the purpose of “preventing or delaying the discovery of the death of Dakota Ellerbusch.”
If Lindsay is convicted, the drug-induced homicide charge carries a sentence of 15-30 years in prison.
Authorities had kept the coroner’s toxicology report on Ellerbusch from public view, saying that the release of it would interfere with a continuing investigation.
State’s Attorney Daniel Bronke argued in an April hearing that few people in the area have access to one or more of the substances found in Ellerbusch’s body. He implied investigators were trying to determine where the teen may have received the substance or substances, and that releasing the toxicology report might tip off suppliers.
