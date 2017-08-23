They stole 9 headstones from a Caseyville cemetery. Was it part of a ritual?

More Videos 2:26 So who were our last lottery multimillionaires? Pause 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:13 Rachelle Aud Crowe discusses state Senate run 0:33 The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale 2:50 100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 1:06 Eclipse ritual? Cruel prank? Caseyville cemetery headstones stolen 2:36 Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 0:18 Truck runs into building off of Illinois 15 in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eclipse ritual? Cruel prank? Caseyville cemetery headstones stolen Bob Stephens, treasurer of cemetery association in Caseyville, has five generations of family buried in the Caseyville Cemetery and says he and his family feel violated after nine headstones were stolen from the cemetery. Caseyville police are at a loss as to why the headstones were stolen because they are made of old sandstone material and do not have much monetary value. In his 40 years with the cemetery association, Stephens said this is the first time that headstones have been taken. Bob Stephens, treasurer of cemetery association in Caseyville, has five generations of family buried in the Caseyville Cemetery and says he and his family feel violated after nine headstones were stolen from the cemetery. Caseyville police are at a loss as to why the headstones were stolen because they are made of old sandstone material and do not have much monetary value. In his 40 years with the cemetery association, Stephens said this is the first time that headstones have been taken. kjohnson@bnd.com

