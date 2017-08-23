Body pulled from Mississippi River near Sauget

Multiple fire departments pulled a body out of the Mississippi River late Wednesday night.
Sauget Chief James Jones said someone saw a body floating in the river on the Sauget side, near the barges. The Sauget, Cahokia and St. Louis fire departments went out in a boat and brought it ashore.
The body is that of an older black male, Jones said, but authorities don’t know much else at this point. Jones said it didn’t appear the body had been in the water for more than a few days. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy Thursday afternoon.
The Sauget Police Department will handle the investigation.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments