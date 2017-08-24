With help from fire truck, junior high students find eclipse experiment stuck in tree

More Videos 4:43 Time lapse of the solar eclipse from the St. Louis Zoo Pause 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 0:33 The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale 2:26 So who were our last lottery multimillionaires? 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:50 100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 2:27 Take a look back at the Kelly McGinnis murder case 1:25 The 2016 Midwest Salute to the Arts Best of Show winner 1:10 Flyers prepare for 2017 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local STEM kids prepare to launch weather balloon during solar eclipse For the solar eclipse, 16 kids from four local middle schools are planning to launch a weather balloon in Carbondale on Aug. 21. As part of the Earth-to-Sky Illinois STEM program, the kids hope to collect data such as radiation levels and air temperature. The four middle schools involved in the weather balloon club are Belle Valley, Emge, Signal Hill and Smithton. Depending on the weather and flight predictions, the club hopes to launch three to four more times during the academic year. For the solar eclipse, 16 kids from four local middle schools are planning to launch a weather balloon in Carbondale on Aug. 21. As part of the Earth-to-Sky Illinois STEM program, the kids hope to collect data such as radiation levels and air temperature. The four middle schools involved in the weather balloon club are Belle Valley, Emge, Signal Hill and Smithton. Depending on the weather and flight predictions, the club hopes to launch three to four more times during the academic year. jlim@mcclatchy.com

