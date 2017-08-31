Metro-East News

August 31, 2017 4:19 PM

Felon who allegedly threatened homeowner with gun targeted his victim, police say

By Kara Berg

A man beat on the door of a Shiloh home, then pointed a gun at one of the homeowners and threatened them before fleeing, police say.

Shiloh police responded to the 100 block of Cornelius Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25, according to a news release. The homeowners were not hurt in the incident.

Thomas H. Pilkington Jr., 35, of Belleville, was charged with attempted home invasion with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm without a registration card. His bail was set at $100,000, and he was still in the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday evening.

This was not a random crime, Shiloh police said. The victim was targeted by the offender in some way, but police would not say how.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

